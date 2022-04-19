Zacks: Analysts Expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) will announce $3.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.05 billion and the lowest is $2.96 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $13.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $16.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.97 billion to $16.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,787. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $138.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

