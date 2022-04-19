Zacks: Analysts Expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Post Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings of $4.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $14.15 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after purchasing an additional 203,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 107,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $53.38 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

