Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) to post $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDG. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

Shares of TDG traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $633.19. 424,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $649.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $635.20. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $552.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

