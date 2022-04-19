Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.49 billion. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on CNM shares. Barclays raised Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

NYSE:CNM traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.09. 432,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,167. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

