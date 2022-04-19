Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.89 Million

Analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) will announce $62.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.80 million and the lowest is $61.98 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $60.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $257.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.12 million to $258.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $280.90 million, with estimates ranging from $280.40 million to $281.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:CPF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.42. 103,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,852. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $730.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

