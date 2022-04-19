Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses through its subsidiaries. The company’s Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising and other advertising related services, information listing services and other corporate services. The Commerce Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and settlement and finance related services. Z Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Yahoo Japan Cp, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Z alerts:

Z stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. Z has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Z (YAHOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.