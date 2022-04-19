YVS.Finance (YVS) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $145,092.50 and $37,554.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YVS.Finance has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance launched on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,286 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

