Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$590.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,246 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$74,707.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$730,143.12. Also, Director Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$214,009.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 619,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,492,541.80. Insiders sold a total of 232,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,880 over the last ninety days.

Yamana Gold stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.01. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.78 and a 12-month high of C$8.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.74.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$635.16 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

