Xion Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5,044.00 (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $137,086.67 and $5,044.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.03 or 0.07496733 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,393.72 or 1.00166012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00049512 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

