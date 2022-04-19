Xilio Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:XLO) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Xilio Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 20th. Xilio Therapeutics had issued 7,353,000 shares in its public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $117,648,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Xilio Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xilio Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ XLO opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 15.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,739,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $23,063,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $10,684,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $7,640,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,400,000. Institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

