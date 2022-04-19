Wownero Price Up 29.3% Over Last Week (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $94,886.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001868 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00045591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

