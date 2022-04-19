WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 19.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 11.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HYZD traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $21.73. 484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,361. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

