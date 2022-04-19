Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Update

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 787,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN WTT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.97. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Wireless Telecom Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:WTT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

WTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

