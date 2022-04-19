Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $688,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.85. The company had a trading volume of 30,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

