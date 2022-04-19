Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 332 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

FPX stock traded up $2.35 on Tuesday, reaching $106.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,503. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.13. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $94.60 and a 12-month high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

