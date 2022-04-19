Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $102.50. 5,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,049. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

