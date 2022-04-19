Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 184 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,142,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,331,000 after buying an additional 1,930,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,517,000 after buying an additional 1,912,864 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 773,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after buying an additional 766,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,542,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,654,000 after acquiring an additional 556,594 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,147,459. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $119.69 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.