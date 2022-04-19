Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

FE stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.59. 161,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,966. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

