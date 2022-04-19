Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $590,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.06.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.16. 160,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,250. The firm has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.60. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $445.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

