Wintrust Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 176.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,164. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $153.42 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

