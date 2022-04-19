Wintrust Investments LLC Has $724,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

WFC stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.90. 765,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,682,367. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

