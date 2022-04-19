Wintrust Investments LLC Has $471,000 Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $128.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,028. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $118.60 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.