Wintrust Investments LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.29. 1,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,441. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $150.13 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.01.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

