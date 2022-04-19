Wintrust Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

ROK traded up $9.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.74. The stock had a trading volume of 26,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,682. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.65 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.23.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

