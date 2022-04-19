Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 635,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,937,000 after acquiring an additional 67,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 63,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 36,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,016. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

