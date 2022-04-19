Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 847 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.00. 2,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,184. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.98 and its 200-day moving average is $251.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

