Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Update

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 million, a P/E ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,429 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

