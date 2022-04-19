Whiteheart (WHITE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $32,093.00

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $232.94 or 0.00563687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $32,093.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.03 or 0.07496733 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,393.72 or 1.00166012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00049512 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

