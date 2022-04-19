White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Up to $1,072.91

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,072.91, but opened at $1,097.79. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,088.65, with a volume of 25 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,068.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,055.43.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

