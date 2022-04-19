Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,990.00

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,990 ($51.91) and last traded at GBX 3,920 ($51.00), with a volume of 1825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,910 ($50.87).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 3,600 ($46.84) to GBX 3,900 ($50.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.41. The company has a market capitalization of £17.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,527.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,198.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

