Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $127.69

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.69 and last traded at $127.05, with a volume of 5276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLK. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average is $104.79.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total transaction of $748,711.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,090 shares of company stock worth $4,720,673. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 34.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 31.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000.

About Westlake (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

