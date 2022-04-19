Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.86.

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WAB traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.95. 864,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,446. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.13. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.