Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 2nd

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

MNP opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 33,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 21.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.