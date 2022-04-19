West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.71

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.71 and last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 20918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

WJRYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.80.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

