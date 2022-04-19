Wagerr Price Hits $0.0214 on Top Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Wagerr has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $3,199.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008339 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002522 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00152531 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 244,310,050 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

