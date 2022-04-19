W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $83.65. The company had a trading volume of 831,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,743. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $84.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,987,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after acquiring an additional 722,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,980,000 after acquiring an additional 605,568 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 118.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,276,000 after acquiring an additional 509,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after acquiring an additional 315,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.