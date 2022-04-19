Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Short Interest Up 39.4% in March

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600,000 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the March 15th total of 25,540,000 shares. Approximately 27.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

VRM opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Vroom has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $260.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vroom will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $41,800.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 19,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $57,003.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,907 shares of company stock valued at $124,619. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth $7,257,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 33.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth $898,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vroom by 29.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

