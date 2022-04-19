Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Short Interest Down 27.1% in March

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 8,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,264. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. Vontier has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

In other news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vontier during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.