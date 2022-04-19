Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded Volta from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Volta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Shares of Volta stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Volta has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61). On average, equities analysts expect that Volta will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLTA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Volta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Volta in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Volta during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Volta during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Volta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Volta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

