VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.67. 865,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. VMware has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $169.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.03.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

