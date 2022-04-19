Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

VSTO stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,565. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.81 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

