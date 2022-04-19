Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Sidoti lowered their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of VPG opened at $31.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $430.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 59,155 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 301,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

