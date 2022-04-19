VIMworld (VEED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.75 Million

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, VIMworld has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a market cap of $15.75 million and approximately $35,108.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001882 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VEED is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

