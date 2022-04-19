Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives GBX 2,667.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,667.78 ($34.71).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($30.31) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($27.84) to GBX 2,060 ($26.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Victrex stock opened at GBX 1,753 ($22.81) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,885.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,173.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07. Victrex has a 52-week low of GBX 1,726 ($22.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,720 ($35.39).

In other news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,893 ($24.63) per share, with a total value of £53,004 ($68,961.75). Also, insider Brendan Connolly bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,920 ($24.98) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,490.24). Insiders purchased a total of 3,316 shares of company stock worth $6,291,440 over the last quarter.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

