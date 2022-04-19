Verso (NYSE:VRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VRS. BWS Financial downgraded Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Verso has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $786.89 million, a P/E ratio of 207.62 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51.

Verso ( NYSE:VRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Verso had a positive return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verso will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Verso by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Verso by 79.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verso in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verso by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Verso by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated and uncoated freesheet, coated groundwood, supercalendered, specialty, and packaging papers; and pulp to manufacture printing, writing and specialty paper grades, and tissue and other products.

