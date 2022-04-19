Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727,977 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.39. 14,302,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,396,254. The company has a market capitalization of $224.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.62.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

