Verge 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.43 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $173.19 million and $3.43 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.68 or 0.00272498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014552 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,502,328,288 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.