Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Velo3D alerts:

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Velo3D from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of VLD opened at $4.86 on Friday. Velo3D has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Velo3D will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLD. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,720,000. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,409,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,555,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth $53,371,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Velo3D by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,504 shares in the last quarter.

About Velo3D (Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velo3D (VLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.