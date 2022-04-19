VeChain Price Up 1.6% This Week (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, VeChain has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0592 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $3.81 billion and $249.42 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000086 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008633 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

