VAULT Trading Down 5.8% This Week (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VAULT has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $617,506.25 and approximately $964.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044704 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.65 or 0.07467112 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,740.81 or 0.99885559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00041936 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 561,996 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

